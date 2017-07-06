One person airlifted after ATV accident in Lincoln County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One person airlifted after ATV accident in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV - An ATV accident has resulted in one person being airlifted to a hospital.

According to dispatchers, the accident occurred at 1:30 p.m. near Route 10 in Harts.

One person was involved in the accident. They allegedly walked themselves to a clinic for treatment, but has been airlifted due to a head injury.

Crews said the person was having difficulty remembering their own name. 

