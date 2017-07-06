One person airlifted after ATV accident in Lincoln County

Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.
Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a hit and run accident resulted in a telephone pole collision in Huntington, WV. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that two vehicle were involved in an accident in the Madison Ave. area this afternoon. Witnesses say a SUV ran past a stop sign and collided with a minivan. The impact sent both vehicles into a telephone pole, which then snapped and landed on the SUV. Three people fled on foot as the driver of...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a hit and run accident resulted in a telephone pole collision in Huntington, WV. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that two vehicle were involved in an accident in the Madison Ave. area this afternoon. Witnesses say a SUV ran past a stop sign and collided with a minivan. The impact sent both vehicles into a telephone pole, which then snapped and landed on the SUV. Three people fled on foot as the driver of...
Portions of an Air Force base in Massachusetts have been evacuated because of concerns about a truck.
Portions of an Air Force base in Massachusetts have been evacuated because of concerns about a truck.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station. They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station. They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes. No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes. No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...
Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...
Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...
A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...
A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
Police say they bragged about it on social media.
Police say they bragged about it on social media.
Hobby Lobby began acquiring a variety of historical Bibles and other artifacts in 2009.
Hobby Lobby began acquiring a variety of historical Bibles and other artifacts in 2009.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o...
Police say a baby girl had to be treated with Narcan after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her dad.
Police say a baby girl had to be treated with Narcan after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her dad.
Portions of an Air Force base in Massachusetts have been evacuated because of concerns about a truck.
Portions of an Air Force base in Massachusetts have been evacuated because of concerns about a truck.
A man says he was fired for doing the right thing — jumping to action when he thought a child was in danger at his store.
A man says he was fired for doing the right thing — jumping to action when he thought a child was in danger at his store.
Police say it happened July 4th.
Police say it happened July 4th.