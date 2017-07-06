Pike County man arrested following incident involving train

One Pike County man was arrested after his truck was involved with a collision with a train.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday just off KY 194 on Joes Creek in the Lower Johns Creek area.

Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff's Office tell WYMT Perry Taylor, 51, of Pikeville was driving when he lost control on a curve, left the road and ended up on the train tracks.

We're told Taylor tried to move the truck from the tracks when a train approached and hit the vehicle. He was still inside the truck during the collision, but was not injured.

Taylor was arrested at the scene at charge with DUI, operating on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and other traffic related charges.

He is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the investigation.