Pike County man arrested following incident involving train

Thursday, July 6 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:47:50 GMT
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WYMT) - One Pike County man was arrested after his truck was involved with a collision with a train. It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday just off KY 194 on Joes Creek in the Lower Johns Creek area. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff's Office tell WYMT Perry Taylor, 51, of Pikeville was driving when he lost control on a curve, left the road and ended up on the train tracks. We're told Taylor tried to move the truck from the tracks when a train approached an...
Thursday, July 6 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-06 15:34:29 GMT
GREENUP COUNTY, KY - Two people have been arrested after police say a mobile meth lab operation combusted into flames in Flatwoods, KY. According to a release, Jesse Campbell, 44, and Angela Clark, 43, both of Flatwoods, were arrested after officers responded to reports of a dumpster fire in the Argillite Road area on July 5th, 2017. Upon arrival, police found multiple mobile meth labs inside the dumpster. A search warrant for a residence on the 1200 block of Mullins Street uncover...
Thursday, July 6 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-07-06 15:08:01 GMT
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Department has issued a warrant for a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man on Independence Day. According to a release, Jimmie Chafin Jr., 46, of Switzer, was hosting a 4th of July party at a residence near the 4000 block of Jerry West Highway. During the party, a Clevina Hackney, 36, arrived and became involved in a verbal altercation. Hackney then brandished a knife that was concealed on her persons, and stabbed ...
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:04:54 GMT
DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
Thursday, July 6 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-07-06 18:29:24 GMT
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV - An ATV accident has resulted in one person being airlifted to a hospital. According to dispatchers, the accident occurred at 1:30 p.m. near Route 10 in Harts. One person was involved in the accident. They allegedly walked themselves to a clinic for treatment, but has been airlifted due to a head injury. Crews said the person was having difficulty remembering their own name. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:59:55 GMT
Jackson County, WV Sheriff's Department
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o...
