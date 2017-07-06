Wendy's Reopens in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A new high tech eatery in Charleston has opened it's doors.

After several months, the newly-remodeled Wendy's is now open along Virginia Street in downtown Charleston, and to celebrate the grand opening, the fast food place gave away free Frostys at Noon today, July 6th, 2017.

The new state of the art facility, offers self-ordering kiosks and traditional ordering from a cashiers.

"We have a team of excited and very personable people. So I think everything from the facility, to the people, and to the food are going to be much better than what they experienced at their old Virginia Street location," said Justin Schmidt, the Owner.

The new store, which has been rebuilt from the ground up, will employ over fifty workers.