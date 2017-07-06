Live Pipe Bomb Found in Nitro - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Live Pipe Bomb Found in Nitro

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Nitro Police, Nitro Fire, and the Kanawha County Bomb Squad have several blocks of Nitro blocked off following the discovery of a live pipe bomb at a residence.

The live pipe bomb was found on the 700 block of Main Avenue in Nitro in an area that was being cleaned out today.

A cleanup crew from a property company was cleaning a residence out when the pipe bomb was discovered.

Main Avenue in Nitro is shut down between the 400 and 900 blocks at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

