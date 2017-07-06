Water service restored in Nitro but clean up continues

A 12 inch water main break in an alley along Main Avenue in Nitro, WV caused some big problems overnight Wednesday. Thursday the clean up started.

"My mom called me around 10 and said there was a water main break behind her house," said Danny Rose. His mom lives on Dupont Avenue.

Water was close to 6 feet deep in her basement.

"We were up pretty much all night," Rose said.

Neighbor Larry Lacy had a long night too.

"It flooded my basement and my garage and ruined about everything in the basement," Lacy described.

Crews from West Virginia American Water worked throughout the day to fix the break. The company also sent restoration crews to clean up the mess. A company spokesperson said WVAWC is responsible for the costs.

The House of Hounds had about 2 inches of water in their lobby. A nearby laundry facility also had to close for most of the day because there was no water service.

Water service has now been restored in that neighborhood.

A spokesperson for WVAWC said water temperature, ground temperature and soil shifting can contribute to water main breaks. The company said it is fairly common to have water main breaks in hot weather as well as cold weather.