Accident on I-77 Has The Fast Lane Shut Lane Shut Down

An Accident on I-77 near Mile Marker 104 is causing some congestion in the area.

The call came in shortly before 7:0 p.m. Thursday evening.

The incident was in reference to a single vehicle accident.

Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded as well as the Sissonville Fire Department.

The fast lane of I-77 north bound was shut down while crews worked to clear the accident.

Metro had no word on any injuries or the extent of injuries if there were any.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.