Man Arrested on Nationwide Warrant for Murder in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports in a press release that Javion James Rodgers Jr., age 23, of Detroit, Michigan was arrested on a nationwide warrant for a Murder charge out of Detroit, Michigan. Javion James Rodgers Jr. was arrested by officers on South Third Avenue in Middleport on Thursday evening. Rodgers was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office and booked into the jail on a Fugitive fr...

Pike County man arrested following incident involving train
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WYMT) - One Pike County man was arrested after his truck was involved with a collision with a train. It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday just off KY 194 on Joes Creek in the Lower Johns Creek area. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff's Office tell WYMT Perry Taylor, 51, of Pikeville was driving when he lost control on a curve, left the road and ended up on the train tracks. We're told Taylor tried to move the truck from the tracks when a train approached an...

Two arrested after meth lab causes dumpster fire in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, KY - Two people have been arrested after police say a mobile meth lab operation combusted into flames in Flatwoods, KY. According to a release, Jesse Campbell, 44, and Angela Clark, 43, both of Flatwoods, were arrested after officers responded to reports of a dumpster fire in the Argillite Road area on July 5th, 2017. Upon arrival, police found multiple mobile meth labs inside the dumpster. A search warrant for a residence on the 1200 block of Mullins Street uncover...