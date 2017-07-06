Baby rolls on hypodermic needle, revived with Narcan - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Baby rolls on hypodermic needle, revived with Narcan

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a baby girl had to be treated with an overdose reversal drug after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her father.

Police said Thursday that the 9-month-old is hospitalized in stable condition and her father has been arrested on charges including aggravated assault and child endangerment.

Investigators say the baby was found Wednesday night at home with a needle still stuck in her leg.

They say she was unresponsive when police and paramedics arrived but was revived with a dose of Narcan.

Police are trying to determine what the residue found in and on the needle is and if the needle had been used before.

