Body Found in Huntington, Police Treating it as Homicide

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A body was found this morning in Huntington, West Virginia.

The body was found behind the Fantastic Sam's on 1st Street and 7th Avenue.

The Huntington Police department has responded to the scene, and they are treating the situation as a homicide.

According to the Huntington Police Chief Joeseph Ciccarelli, the body was found around 5 AM this morning, and the body belonged to a man.

Cheif Ciccarelli says that it appears he has been dead since11 PM yesterday, and the body had traumatic injuries.

Police are checking with local businesses for surveillance video.

We have a crew on scene, and we will continue to update this story as new information becomes avaialbe,

