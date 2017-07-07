Crews battling 4-alarm construction site fire near Oakland

One Sent to Hospital After Charleston Stabbing One Sent to Hospital After Charleston Stabbing CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Charleston late Thursday night. The stabbing was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Maryland Avenue and Randolph Street in Charleston. One victim was injured as a result of the stabbing. There is no word on the status of injuries at this time. The suspect in the stabbing is a female, but no other details are available at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS r... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Charleston late Thursday night. The stabbing was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Maryland Avenue and Randolph Street in Charleston. One victim was injured as a result of the stabbing. There is no word on the status of injuries at this time. The suspect in the stabbing is a female, but no other details are available at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS r...

Update: Investigation Continues into Live Pipe Bomb Found in Nitro Update: Investigation Continues into Live Pipe Bomb Found in Nitro KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Nitro Police, Nitro Fire, and the Kanawha County Bomb Squad have several blocks of Nitro blocked off following the discovery of a pipe bomb at a residence. The pipe bomb was found on the 700 block of Main Avenue in Nitro in an area that was being cleaned out today. Main Avenue in Nitro is shut down between the 400 and 900 blocks at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Nitro Police, Nitro Fire, and the Kanawha County Bomb Squad have several blocks of Nitro blocked off following the discovery of a pipe bomb at a residence. The pipe bomb was found on the 700 block of Main Avenue in Nitro in an area that was being cleaned out today. Main Avenue in Nitro is shut down between the 400 and 900 blocks at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Accident On MacCorkle Avenue Has One Lane Of Traffic Shut Down Accident On MacCorkle Avenue Has One Lane Of Traffic Shut Down Metro dispatch tells us that a two vehicle accident has one west bound lane of MacCorkle Avenue shut down. The accident happened in the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue Se near Lippert Terrace. Dispatch tells us that 4 people were transported. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded to the incident. There is no details about the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims transported. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Metro dispatch tells us that a two vehicle accident has one west bound lane of MacCorkle Avenue shut down. The accident happened in the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue Se near Lippert Terrace. Dispatch tells us that 4 people were transported. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded to the incident. There is no details about the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims transported. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Accident on I-77 Has The Fast Lane Shut Lane Shut Down Accident on I-77 Has The Fast Lane Shut Lane Shut Down An Accident on I-77 near Mile Marker 104 is causing some congestion in the area. The call came in shortly before 7:0 p.m. Thursday evening. The incident was in reference to a single vehicle accident. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded as well as the Sissonville Fire Department. The fast lane of I-77 north bound was shut down while crews worked to clear the accident. Metro had no word on any injuries or the extent of injuries if there were any. We wi... An Accident on I-77 near Mile Marker 104 is causing some congestion in the area. The call came in shortly before 7:0 p.m. Thursday evening. The incident was in reference to a single vehicle accident. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded as well as the Sissonville Fire Department. The fast lane of I-77 north bound was shut down while crews worked to clear the accident. Metro had no word on any injuries or the extent of injuries if there were any. We wi...

Crews Are Responding To A Working Fire In The Sissonville Area Crews Are Responding To A Working Fire In The Sissonville Area Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are responding to a working fire in the Sissonville area. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.. The fire broke out in the 60 Block of Red Fox Lane. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments are responding to the fire. Dispatch also tells us that no injuries have been reported. No word on the cause of the fire has been reported. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are responding to a working fire in the Sissonville area. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.. The fire broke out in the 60 Block of Red Fox Lane. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments are responding to the fire. Dispatch also tells us that no injuries have been reported. No word on the cause of the fire has been reported. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Pedestrian Struck At The Walmart In South Charleston Pedestrian Struck At The Walmart In South Charleston Metro dispatch tells WOWK that a pedestrian has been struck at the Walmart in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding, as well as Kanawha County EMS. There has been no word on the condition of the person struck at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Metro dispatch tells WOWK that a pedestrian has been struck at the Walmart in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding, as well as Kanawha County EMS. There has been no word on the condition of the person struck at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.