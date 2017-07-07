Crews battling 4-alarm construction site fire near Oakland - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews battling 4-alarm construction site fire near Oakland

Posted: Updated:

OAKLAND, CA (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire at a construction site in Oakland Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the 4:00 a.m. hour and is burning at 23rd and Valdez streets,  just two blocks away from the Grand Ave. side of Lake Merritt.

The construction site was huge apartment complex project that was supposed to hold 200 units.

The 1,000 square feet space is completely engulfed in flames.

The fire started as a two-alarm and quickly turned into a four-alarm.

By 5:45 a.m. a significant part of the building collapsed.

A crane that towers over the site is spinning around the top of the burning building, forcing crews to back away.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Crews battling 4-alarm construction site fire near Oakland

    Crews battling 4-alarm construction site fire near Oakland

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:05:40 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire at a construction site in Oakland Friday morning.

    Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire at a construction site in Oakland Friday morning.

  • Body Found in Ohio River Believed to be Missing Man

    Body Found in Ohio River Believed to be Missing Man

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-07-07 08:18:15 GMT

    Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.

    Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.

  • Father punches window to rescue daughter from hot car

    Father punches window to rescue daughter from hot car

    Friday, July 7 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-07-07 07:36:27 GMT
    everythinglubbock.comeverythinglubbock.com

    The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.

    The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Father punches window to rescue daughter from hot car

    Father punches window to rescue daughter from hot car

    Friday, July 7 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-07-07 07:36:27 GMT
    everythinglubbock.comeverythinglubbock.com

    The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.

    The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.

  • Boy, 12, reported missing after fight

    Boy, 12, reported missing after fight

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:21:46 GMT
    NBC4NBC4

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...

  • Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-07-06 12:16:33 GMT
    Hoke County Sheriff's OfficeHoke County Sheriff's Office

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.