Mason County Man Arrested for Sending 100 Obscene Photos to Mino - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mason County Man Arrested for Sending 100 Obscene Photos to Minor

CHARLESTION, WV (WOWK) - Lt. Steve Cooper with the Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that a suspect has been arrested for attempting to lure a teen for sexual purposes. 

According to Lt. Cooper, Tyler L. Hosltein, 23, was arrested on charges of soliciting a minor, and obscene communications by computer. 

Holstein is accused of sending over 100 obscene photos to a minor, and attempting to lure her to a motel to meet.

He was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Kanawha City. 

Holstein has been turned over to the Mason County Sheriff's Department for related charges.

He's being held at Western Regional Jail and his bond is set at $100,000.

