Man arrested for DUI after crashing into KRT in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV - One suspect is in custody after Charleston Police say he crashed into a KRT bus due to impairment.

According to a criminal complaint, John Clayton Courtney II, 55, of Marmet, was arrested after he failed a sobriety test.

At roughly 9 p.m. Thursday evening, police were alerted of an accident involving a KRT bus near the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Police found a vehicle at the scene with heavy front-end damage, and the KRT bus which sustained minor damage.

Four passengers on the bus complained neck and back injuries, and were transported to a nearby hospital.

An officer detected the smell of alcohol on Courtney and conducted a field sobriety test.

A breathalyzer test showed that he had a BAC of .206%, nearly two and a half times the legal limit in West Virginia.

Courtney is now being charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

He's being held at Southern Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.