2017 Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival Cancelled

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has announced it's taking a one year hiatus away from holding the festival.

The 2017 organizing committee said, "The number of volunteers needed to organize and manage activities during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has dwindled over the years, leaving fewer and fewer people to shoulder the responsibilities."

This year's committee didn't they had enough people to make the event possible, and therefore agreed to take a year off to assess what can be done to get more community members involved in planning the event for 2018.

For a number of years, the festival has been the 3rd in a series of Sternwheel festivals during the regatta season. The regatta season starts on Labor Day weekend with the "Tribute to the River" in Point Pleasant, followed by the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival in Marietta, Ohio. From there, boats would split up between Wheeling and Pomeroy for the 3rd weekend of celebrations surrounding the Sternwheel boats.

Parkersburg or Huntington would be other logical locations for a replacement festival, although none have been planned for this year.

WOWK can confirm that Huntington City officials have expressed a great deal of interest in a Sternwheel Festival at Harris Riverfront Park. Once again, no plans have been laid out for a festival in Huntington.