Woman charged in slayings of 4 children, dad smiles in court

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras during her first court appearance Friday before telling a judge she doesn’t want an attorney.
Authorities say an attack by Kentucky man wielding a machete and a handgun led to one person's death and two women being hospitalized.
A body was found this morning in Huntington, and police are treating the situation as a homicide.
Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.
It's the only sheriff’s office in southwest Ohio that does not give its deputies the drug.
She was quickly taken into custody.
It was the first execution carried out in Virginia under a new protocol.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.
She was quickly taken into custody.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...
It's the only sheriff’s office in southwest Ohio that does not give its deputies the drug.
Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.
The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
A body was found this morning in Huntington, and police are treating the situation as a homicide.
Police say a baby girl had to be treated with Narcan after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her dad.
