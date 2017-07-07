Yeager Airport Police Arrest Charleston Man breaking and enterin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Yeager Airport Police Arrest Charleston Man breaking and entering

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Yeager Airport Police have arrested a Charleston, West Virginia man for breaking an entering this morning.

Daylen Wayne Brightwell, 21, was arrested fir felony breaking and entering at Yeager Airport on July 7th, 2017.

At around  2:20 AM an Airport night watchman ran into Brightwell in the ticket lobby of the terminal building "creating a disturbance and acting erratic." According to a release from Yeager Airport, Brightwell appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The night watchman then called 911 and Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Airport. The deputies detained the man and transported him to the hospital to be evaluated.

At around 4:20 AM employees from Delta Global Services were conducting a normal security sweep of a commercial aircraft parked on the apron. They discovered a security seal broken. The main passenger cabin door was open as well as an emergency exit door. Review of camera footage indicates Brightwell gained access to the aircraft before being encountered by the night watchman.

A Kanawha County Sheriff bomb dog conducted a security sweep of the aircraft and Yeager Airport police officers conducted a security sweep of the terminal building and apron. The airport is currently investigating how the man gained access to the Secured Area apron.

Yeager Airport police are also working with the FBI to determine if Federal charges will be filed.

