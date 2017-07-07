Update: 5 Injured After Pursuit in Boyd County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: 5 Injured After Pursuit in Boyd County

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
BOYD COUNTY, KY - Boyd County dispatchers tell 13 News that a high speed pursuit has resulted in a multiple vehicle accident this afternoon.

The accident was reported to have happened on the 1900 block Winchester Avenue in Ashland around 1:50 p.m.

The collision occurred after a vehicle pursuit involving the Catlettsburg Police Department.

Five individuals were injured in the collision and taken to area hospitals.

Eyewitnesses say that the pursuit vehicle was going at least 80 mph. 2 of the injured victims were life flighted to a nearby hospital.

All criminal charges will be secured by the Catlettsburg Police Department.

We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

