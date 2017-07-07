Mom gets death threats after ‘pierced’ baby photo goes viral - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mom gets death threats after ‘pierced’ baby photo goes viral

Posted: Updated:

FOSTORIA, Ohio (CNN) — A photo of a baby with what looks to be a pierced dimple is sparking debate on social media.

According to CNN, Enedina Vance posted a photo of her 6-month-old daughter on Facebook.

At first glance, it appears she has a diamond stud pierced to one of her dimples.

However, the stud is actually pasted on the photo — it’s not real.

The photo has been shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook, and has sparked sharp debate.

On one side, those who thought the piercing was real. Vance says she’s received death threats and other hateful messages from them, but others appeared to understand what Vance says she was trying to promote.

Vance calls herself a strong advocate against piercing or circumcising children.

And she says the photo was meant to spark discussion on the topic.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.