Appalachian Distillery - Made in the Mountains

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) - We got to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Appalachian Distillery in Ripley, who is best known for their moonshine.

In total, they have 11 flavors, and they make each using ingredients from the area. Dwayne Freeman, the owner and a native West Virginian, says it's important for him to keep things local!

"We get a bad rap sometimes and I think we need to put West Virginia on the map that we produce good products that we have good people and we need good jobs to go out to other states," said Freeman.

Freeman and his crew cook around 1200 pounds of grain and take two weeks to perfect these spirits.

"We’re making this all on site. This is our product. They state it on the label where it comes from but we make it all by hand here," said Freeman.

Their specialty is called a hillbilly banana, and it is made from pawpaw, a fruit native to West Virginia.

And they don't just make moonshine. Most recently Appalachian Distillery is selling a single-barrel bourbon.

Now more than 20 other states are selling Appalachian Moonshine too. Inspiring a love for West Virginia one sip at a time.