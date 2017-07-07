Appalachian Distillery - Made in the Mountains - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Appalachian Distillery - Made in the Mountains

Posted: Updated:

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) - We got to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Appalachian Distillery in Ripley, who is best known for their moonshine.

In total, they have 11 flavors, and they make each using ingredients from the area. Dwayne Freeman, the owner and a native West Virginian, says it's important for him to keep things local!

"We get a bad rap sometimes and I think we need to put West Virginia on the map that we produce good products that we have good people and we need good jobs to go out to other states," said Freeman.

Freeman and his crew cook around 1200 pounds of grain and take two weeks to perfect these spirits.

"We’re making this all on site. This is our product. They state it on the label where it comes from but we make it all by hand here," said Freeman.

Their specialty is called a hillbilly banana, and it is made from pawpaw, a fruit native to West Virginia.

And they don't just make moonshine. Most recently Appalachian Distillery is selling a single-barrel bourbon.

Now more than 20 other states are selling Appalachian Moonshine too. Inspiring a love for West Virginia one sip at a time.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Appalachian Distillery - Made in the Mountains

    Appalachian Distillery - Made in the Mountains

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:25:03 GMT

    We got to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Appalachian Distillery in Ripley, who is best known for their moonshine.

    We got to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Appalachian Distillery in Ripley, who is best known for their moonshine.

  • 2017 Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival Cancelled

    2017 Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival Cancelled

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-07-07 17:20:48 GMT
    POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has announced it's taking a one year hiatus away from holding the festival. The 2017 organizing committee said, "The number of volunteers needed to organize and manage activities during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has dwindled over the years, leaving fewer and fewer people to shoulder the responsibilities." This year's committee didn't they had enough people to make the event possible, and therefo...
    POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has announced it's taking a one year hiatus away from holding the festival. The 2017 organizing committee said, "The number of volunteers needed to organize and manage activities during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has dwindled over the years, leaving fewer and fewer people to shoulder the responsibilities." This year's committee didn't they had enough people to make the event possible, and therefo...

  • $25K donated to replace Ten Commandments monument

    $25K donated to replace Ten Commandments monument

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:17:33 GMT
    Fox16.comFox16.com

    This is just one of many donations being made since the monument's destruction.

    This is just one of many donations being made since the monument's destruction.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.