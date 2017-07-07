Accident In Kanawha County Causes One Entrapment - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Accident In Kanawha County Causes One Entrapment

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE:

Sissonville Drive is currently shut down due to the accident

ORIGINAL:

A one vehicle accident on Sissonville Dr. has one person trapped in their vehicle.

Metro dispatch says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance service are responding to the accident.

As a result of the accident, the person in the vehicle has to be cut out of the vehicle.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries sustained.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

