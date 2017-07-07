Mom Warns All Parents After Son’s Baby Blanket Death

(WKRG) — A mother in Washington is warning parents about the safety of having blankets in a baby’s crib after suffering the loss of her son.

Jordan DeRosier went into her 7-month-old son’s room to find his head wrapped in his beloved baby blanket, his body ice cold. He had pulled it through the crib rails somehow and gotten himself stuck in it, DeRosier said in her post.

She explains the heart-breaking story in her post on Facebook.

She urges parents to not put blankets in your baby’s crib, saying that even her healthy 7-month-old son, who could crawl and move on his own, would be fine with his blanket in the crib.

“Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket. Please. He was 7 months old, I thought because he was crawling, standing on his own, and climbing, that he would be fine with a blanket. “

DeRosier decided to go public with her post when she started to recieve comments from people blaming vaccines for her son’s death, but felt the true story needed to be shared.