West Virginia Gets Positive National Tourism News Twice in One Week

They were cooking up some great food at the Bridge Road Bistro in Charleston Friday, and pouring some fine wine, too. The reason for the Celebration? Wine Spectator just named Bridge Road Bistro one of the best food and wine restaurants in America.

"Well the Wine Spectator really helps, especially for out of town visitors. It tells them that we are comparable to any other city in the United States with our wine selection," said John Wright, Executive Chef at Bridge Road Bistro in Charleston.

South Hills Market and Cafe right across the street, also won the Wine Spectator Award, as did seven other restaurants in the Mountain State. The great publicity comes the same week the Washington Post published a very favorable tourism review of Charleston.

"I think the important thing about the articles is that it shows that there is a market for what we have to offer here in West Virginia and with more investment in tourism promotion we can bring people in, more people in," said Tim Brady, VP of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Earlier this year, the Governor requested 11 million dollars for tourism promotion, but the legislature kept it to around 5 million.

"It's not an increase, but we spent roughly the same amount of money as we have for the past several years," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

So, the two nationwide articles come at good time.

"With all the great free publicity West Virginia is getting of late, it's sure to raise the issue of having the legislature and Governor provide more money for tourism promotion," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.