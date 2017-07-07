A Preview of This Week's "Inside West Virginia Politics"

It was a behind the scenes battle, that characterized this years special legislative session on the budget. A group of senators willing to raise the state sales tax as much as six and a half percent, but only if the state's income tax was reduced by 20 percent over the next four years.

"A Republican-led Senate and a Democrat Governor agree on a philosophy to move the state forward and it was stopped by other in this process. That's not to say that we cannot ultimately change this state and make it better and more prosperous, and more jobs for our citizens," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

But House Democrats and Republicans were largely opposed, and a joint meeting of all leaders and the Governor ended when an argument erupted and many in both parties stormed out. The plan to reduce income taxes, never wound up in the final budget.

"When you are talking about raising sales taxes, in order to cut another tax, we have a lot of people concerned, particularly in our border counties, or areas where there is already a one-percent increase in the sales tax under existing law, they were concerned about that," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

Tax reform backers are planning to bring the issue back up for a debate and vote, and they also plan to bring back discussion of the failed tier-ed severance tax. It would lower coal taxes when the industry is down, but raise the tax rate when production is booming.

