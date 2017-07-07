Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous.

The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads:

Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter. The likely result is that the pillow/bed will catch fire. This places the child/teen as well as everyone else in the home in great danger. Please check where you & your family charge your mobile devices.

The post includes frightening photos beds, pillows and chargers that are singed from the heat of charger–according to the fire department.

The posts urges parents to check on their kids phones and chargers. It also urges you to share the message. Parents are listening, because as of this writing it’s been shared more than 24 thousand times.

