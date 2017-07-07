Accident In Jefferson Causes Road Closure On Chestnut Street. - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Accident In Jefferson Causes Road Closure On Chestnut Street.

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Metro dispatch reports a single vehicle accident on Chestnut St. in Jefferson.

The accident has caused Chestnut St. In the 2400 Block to be shut down.

Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputies are on scene, as well as Jefferson and Tornado Fire Departments.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

