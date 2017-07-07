Accident In Jefferson Causes Road Closure On Chestnut Street.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Metro dispatch reports a single vehicle accident on Chestnut St. in Jefferson. The accident has caused Chestnut St. In the 2400 Block to be shut down. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputies are on scene, as well as Jefferson and Tornado Fire Departments. There is no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

A one vehicle accident on Sissonville Dr. has one person trapped in their vehicle. Metro dispatch says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance service are responding to the accident. As a result of the accident, the person in the vehicle has to be cut out of the vehicle. There is no word on the extent of any injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

BOYD COUNTY, KY - Boyd County dispatchers tell 13 News that a high speed pursuit has resulted in a multiple vehicle accident this afternoon. The accident was reported to have happened near Winchester Avenue in Ashland around 1:50 p.m. The Ashland Police Department and Catlettsburg Police Department are investigating. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Charleston late Thursday night. The stabbing was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Maryland Avenue and Randolph Street in Charleston. One victim was injured as a result of the stabbing. There is no word on the status of injuries at this time. The suspect in the stabbing is a female, but no other details are available at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS r...