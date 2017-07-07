Truck Strikes House in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County.

The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night.

At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries.

Eleanor Fire and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.