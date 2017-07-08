Two People Displace Following Apartment Fire In Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency management officials tell WYMT two people are displaced following a fire in an apartment building in Paintsville.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Lincoln Avenue.

We're told there are several apartments in the building, but only one was involved in the fire.

No one was injured.

Officials say it started in the bedroom of the affected apartment, but firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to keep it from spreading to the other apartments.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.