Saturday Morning Wreck Cause Traffic Delays

The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down just before the Teays Valley exit due to a crash. Dispatchers say a semi-truck and a car crashed just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday. No one was hurt, but the lanes are closed as crews clean up the scene. Dispatchers say the car rolled over. Both vehicles were traveling westbound. Everyone involved in the accident refused medical treatment.

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency management officials tell WYMT two people are displaced following a fire in an apartment building in Paintsville. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Lincoln Avenue. We're told there are several apartments in the building, but only one was involved in the fire. No one was injured. Officials say it started in the bedroom of the affected apartment, but firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to keep it from spreading to the oth...