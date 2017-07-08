A Man Of Many Talents: Vermont Governor Wins Stock Car Race - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Man Of Many Talents: Vermont Governor Wins Stock Car Race

Posted: Updated:

BARRE, Vt. (AP) -- Vermont's stock-car-racing governor is back in victory lane.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott won the 50-lap feature Thursday at Barre's Thunder Road, taking home a total of $1,200.

Scott, a part-time racecar driver, is the all-time winningest driver in the top division at Thunder Road. The win was his 30th and his first since becoming governor in January.

He can now add to his list of accomplishments that he is the first sitting governor to win a Vermont stock car race.

Scott easily won two preliminary heats Thursday before starting the feature in the pole position at the head of the pack. He led for the entire race.

Scott previously served three two-year terms as Vermont's part-time lieutenant governor.

