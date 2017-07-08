Shooting In Putnam County Sends One To The Hospital

UPDATE:

According to Deputy Hayzlete with the Putnam County Deputy Sheriffs, the victim was shot in the foot.

Deputy Hayzlete said it was a possible drive-by shooting, and is still under investigation.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for medical evaluation.

There is no word on the man's condition.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot.

The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane.

Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding.

Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital.

There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made at this point, as the incident is currently under investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.