A Fight In Ohio Sends Two People To The Hospital With Stab Wounds

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a Domestic related fight that occurred between Ernie Mick age 31 who is reported homeless and Johnny Craft age 37 who lives at 5525 Harrison Street in Sciotoville, Ohio.
  

Officers responded to a call at about 10:30 last night of two stabbing victims at 5525 Harrison Street.

Upon officers arrival they were told that Mick reportedly attacked Craft with a tire iron in a dispute over Mick's ex-wife. 


Craft was transported to Grant hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds and blunted force injuries to his head.

Mick was treated at Southern Ohio Medical Center for several injuries he received during the fight. 

The Investigation is continuing and more information will be released when it becomes available. 
 

