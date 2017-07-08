Wisconsin Governor To Instagram Haters: Have A Cold One
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a simple message for all his social media haters out there: Chill out and have a beer.
Walker posted a series of messages Thursday night on Instagram and Twitter in response to criticism that his use posts are typically really, really boring. Walker often posts pictures of what he's eating - including his standard lunch of a ham and cheese sandwich in a brown bag .
On Thursday, Walker posted a picture of a can of Miller Lite with the message: "For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer?"
He followed that up by offering cheese curds and bottles of Wisconsin craft beers.
AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men’s bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s father was looking for her, and inte...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...
(WKRG) — A mother in Washington is warning parents about the safety of having blankets in a baby’s crib after suffering the loss of her son. Jordan DeRosier went into her 7-month-old son’s room to find his head wrapped in his beloved baby blanket, his body ice cold. He had pulled it through the crib rails somehow and gotten himself stuck in it, DeRosier said in her post. She explains the heart-breaking story in her post on Facebook. Jordan DeRosier She urges pa...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has announced it's taking a one year hiatus away from holding the festival. The 2017 organizing committee said, "The number of volunteers needed to organize and manage activities during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has dwindled over the years, leaving fewer and fewer people to shoulder the responsibilities." This year's committee didn't they had enough people to make the event possible, and therefo...
