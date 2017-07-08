Wisconsin Governor To Instagram Haters: Have A Cold One - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Governor To Instagram Haters: Have A Cold One

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a simple message for all his social media haters out there: Chill out and have a beer.

Walker posted a series of messages Thursday night on Instagram and Twitter in response to criticism that his use posts are typically really, really boring. Walker often posts pictures of what he's eating - including his standard lunch of a ham and cheese sandwich in a brown bag .

On Thursday, Walker posted a picture of a can of Miller Lite with the message: "For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer?"

He followed that up by offering cheese curds and bottles of Wisconsin craft beers.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:11:38 GMT
    WKRG PhotoWKRG Photo

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

  • Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:59:47 GMT

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

  • Ohio preps for 1st execution in more than 3 years

    Ohio preps for 1st execution in more than 3 years

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-07-07 12:03:04 GMT
    ASSOCIATED PRESSASSOCIATED PRESS

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.