'True Blood' Actor Nelsan Ellis Dead At 39 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

'True Blood' Actor Nelsan Ellis Dead At 39

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for his memorable portrayal of Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39.

Ellis’ manager, Emily Gerson Saines, confirmed the actor’s death in an email Saturday. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report Ellis’ death, quoted her as saying the actor died from complications of heart failure.

The Illinois-born actor, who studied at Juilliard, played the role of Lafayette, a gay short order cook, on the HBO drama from 2008 to 2014, and more recently appeared in the CBS detective series “Elementary.” He also was a playwright and a stage director.

Ellis appeared as Martin Luther King, Jr. in Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” and as singer Bobby Byrd in the James Brown biopic “Get On Up.”

He also appeared in “The Help,” and his castmate Octavia Spencer mourned his death on Instagram. “My heart breaks for his kids and family,” the actress wrote.

On Twitter, some fans posted one of his more famous scenes as Lafayette, where the character marches out of the kitchen to confront some bigoted diners.

HBO released a statement saying the network was “extremely saddened” by Ellis’ death.

“Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of ‘True Blood,'” the statement read. “Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

“True Blood” creator Alan Ball called Ellis “a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege.”

In a 2012 TV interview in Chicago, Ellis recalled that it took four auditions for him to nail the role of Lafayette. At first, he said, he was playing the role as a caricature, and was told to “go back to the drawing board and figure it out.”

He then began to channel his mother. “Once I started to act like my Mama, my fourth audition, I got the part,” he said.

Born in Harvey, Illinois, Ellis attended Thornridge High School, where he credited teachers with instilling the craft of theater in him. He later attended Juilliard in New York City.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:11:38 GMT
    WKRG PhotoWKRG Photo

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

  • Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:59:47 GMT

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

  • Ohio preps for 1st execution in more than 3 years

    Ohio preps for 1st execution in more than 3 years

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-07-07 12:03:04 GMT
    ASSOCIATED PRESSASSOCIATED PRESS

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.