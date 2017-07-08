Plane Crash Confirmed In Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Plane Crash Confirmed In Ohio

A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation.

We'll continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

