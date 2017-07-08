A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty.

A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page.

Saturday

07/08/2017

I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds.

The FBI has been in charge of this investigation for over a decade, and we are working closely with them on the reported information.

I am not at liberty to discuss this case at this time; however, there is no need for the public to be in a panic. This case is being actively worked, and information will be provided to the public at the appropriate time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burns family.

Stay safe!

Sheriff Jeff Lawless

We will update with any new information.