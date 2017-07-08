Third Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes raises thousands of dollars

The Third Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes took place in West Virginia on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Hundreds of bikers rode their motorcycles from South Charleston to Millwood. The ride then ended with a picnic at the West Virginia National Guard Base in Charleston. At least $70 thousand was raised.

The money goes towards sponsoring Gold Star Families.

"Gold Star Mothers is one of the best things that happened to me after I lost my son, because they are a group of women that know exactly how I feel," said Belinda Jividen. "Gold Star Mothers is an exclusive club that nobody wants to belong to because of the cost."

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was the special guest road captain for the ride.

"I want them to know that they haven’t been forgotten, they’ll never be forgotten and they’ll never be left behind," he said about the fallen service members and their family.

He added that each year the ride has raised more and more money.