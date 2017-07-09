Missing Kayaker In Athens, Ohio Identified

Search and recovery operations continue on the Hocking River in Athens for Steve Lippson a 40-year-old male, from Racine, Ohio in Meigs County.

Lippson has been missing since approximately 2:07 PM, Saturday, July 8th, when six kayakers were swept over the Whites Mill water fall in the Hocking River.

Five of the kayakers were rescued by emergency responders or rescued themselves from the water.

Rescue crews spent Saturday afternoon and evening searching for Lippson.

The search for the missing man resumed on Sunday.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.