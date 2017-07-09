Company removes Beeping Alarm Clock In Wall Vent Since 2004 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Company removes Beeping Alarm Clock In Wall Vent Since 2004

ROSS, Pa. (AP) -- A heating contractor has removed a beeping alarm clock that's been inside a Pennsylvania family's wall vent for nearly 14 years.

Keith Andreen and Dawn Michelucci of Low-Cost Heating and Air Conditioning saw the story on KDKA-TV last month, so they went to the Ross Township home and removed the clock this week.

Homeowner Jerry Lynn tells KDKA (http://cbsloc.al/2uvLV1H ) he tied the battery-operated clock to a string in September 2004 and lowered it inside the wall so the beeping alarm would pinpoint the spot he needed to drill for a TV cable. But the clock fell off the string and has been beeping at 6:50 p.m. or 7:50 p.m. each day, depending on whether it's Daylight Savings Time.

The contractors removed the clock through a garage vent.

A corroded battery was still powering the travel clock.

