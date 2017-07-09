Actor LaBeouf Arrested In Georgia For Public Drunkenness - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Actor LaBeouf Arrested In Georgia For Public Drunkenness

Posted: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) -- Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released.

He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Police say LaBeouf asked a bystander for a cigarette and when he was refused, he became disorderly, "using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present." When he was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. He ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest.

LaBeouf is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," which also stars Dakota Johnson.

