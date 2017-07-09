St. Albans Man Threatens Cop At Thomas Memorial Hospital

According to a criminal complaint filed with magistrate court says Donnie Lee Booth, 35, of St. Albans is facing multiple charges. Booth allegedly threatened to beat a South Charleston police officer at Thomas Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2017. The South Charleston Police were called to assist Thomas Memorial Hospital security. Booth was allegedly making threats and causing a disturbance.
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
A body was found this morning in Huntington, and police are treating the situation as a homicide.
A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.
The Latest on the Delta flight bound for Beijing that had to return to Seattle after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.
Authorities say a 13-month-old Ohio girl died from carfentanil and fentanyl. Police haven't said how the girl got the drugs.
CHARLESTION, WV (WOWK) - Lt. Steve Cooper with the Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that a suspect has been arrested for attempting to lure a teen for sexual purposes. According to Lt. Cooper, Tyler L. Hosltein, 23, was arrested on charges of soliciting a minor, and obscene communications by computer. Holstein is accused of sending over 100 obscene photos to a minor, and attempting to lure her to a motel to meet. He was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Kanawha ...
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
Search and recovery operations continue on the Hocking River in Athens for Steve Lippson a 40-year-old male, from Racine, Ohio in Meigs County. Lippson has been missing since approximately 2:07 PM, Saturday, July 8th, when six kayakers were swept over the Whites Mill water fall in the Hocking River. Five of the kayakers were rescued by emergency responders or rescued themselves from the water.
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.
A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.
A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation.
