St. Albans Man Threatens Cop At Thomas Memorial Hospital

According to a criminal complaint filed with magistrate court says Donnie Lee Booth, 35, of St. Albans is facing multiple charges.

Booth allegedly threatened to beat a South Charleston police officer at Thomas Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2017.

The South Charleston Police were called to assist Thomas Memorial Hospital security.

Booth was allegedly making threats and causing a disturbance.

The South Charleston Police officer observed Booth and ascertained that he was possibly under the influence.

Booth reached out to shake the the officers hand and allegedly squeezed very hard and made a motion to the officer's face in a threatening manner.

The suspect continued to be uncooperative and threatened the officer, so he was placed under arrest.

He is being s charged with assault on an officer, battery on an officer and obstructing

Booth was also charged back in 2008 with assault.

He is currently being housed in the South Central Regional Jail on 5,000 bond.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.