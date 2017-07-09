Her Place in Huntington potentially moving to new location to keep program going

The only item on Huntington City Council's agenda for July 10, 2017 is about Recovery Point and the Housing Development Corporation. Specifically, it's about Her Place, a recovery program for women that falls under Recovery Point.

Right now, Her Place operates out of the Barnett Center. If the resolution passes, it will move to the Fairfield East Community Center to ensure the program continues to help dozens of women.

"If it wasn’t for her place I truly don’t know, I would probably be dead," said Jennifer Wilson.

Last year she overdosed twice in one week. She lost custody of her kids and she says she felt hopeless and furious. She still continued to use but eventually was able to better channel those emotions.

"The anger and hate that I felt turned into motivation ," she said.

That motivation brought her to Her Place, a treatment program in Huntington that offers help to women struggling with addiction. It holds various classes and even helps women get into treatment. While waiting to get into detox Wilson spent every day at Her Place even calling it her second home.

"I would make it there before them half the time and I would be calling them like hey I’m standing at the door, the door's locked where you guys at," she said.

"Huntington lacks specifically places for women to go, we do have some capacity here to help women get treatment but we’re still building that up," said Lara Lawson, Director of Development for Recovery Point.

Now a year clean Wilson’s goal is to work for Her Place to help save lives just like hers was saved.

"I did it, I changed my life, let me show you and help you how you can change yours," she said.

The City Council Meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 10, 2017.