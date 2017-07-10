WV fire marshal launching smoke alarm project

More News More>>

Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men’s bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s father was looking for her, and inte... AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men’s bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s father was looking for her, and inte...

Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hott... One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hott...

Mom Warns All Parents After Son’s Baby Blanket Death Mom Warns All Parents After Son’s Baby Blanket Death (WKRG) — A mother in Washington is warning parents about the safety of having blankets in a baby’s crib after suffering the loss of her son. Jordan DeRosier went into her 7-month-old son’s room to find his head wrapped in his beloved baby blanket, his body ice cold. He had pulled it through the crib rails somehow and gotten himself stuck in it, DeRosier said in her post. She explains the heart-breaking story in her post on Facebook. Jordan DeRosier She urges pa... (WKRG) — A mother in Washington is warning parents about the safety of having blankets in a baby’s crib after suffering the loss of her son. Jordan DeRosier went into her 7-month-old son’s room to find his head wrapped in his beloved baby blanket, his body ice cold. He had pulled it through the crib rails somehow and gotten himself stuck in it, DeRosier said in her post. She explains the heart-breaking story in her post on Facebook. Jordan DeRosier She urges pa...