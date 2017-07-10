Sissonville Road back open after critical accident

UPDATE @6:45A 7/10/17

Sissonville Road is back open at the Pocatalico Park & Ride.

No names are being released at this time.

__________________

A man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree on Sissonville Road early Monday morning.

Crews on scene say the car was traveling northbound on Sissonville Road around 5 a.m. when the crash happened.

First responders have pulled the man from the car. Crews say he is unresponsive at this time.

Sissonville Road is currently closed at the Pocatalico Park & Ride due to the accident.

No names are being released right now.

Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.