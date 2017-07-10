Teen wakes up to bear biting his head - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teen wakes up to bear biting his head

Posted: Updated:
KMGH-TV via AP KMGH-TV via AP

WARD, Colo. (AP) — A teen staffer at a Colorado camp fought off a bear after waking up Sunday to find the animal biting his head and trying to drag him away.

The 19-year-old woke up at around 4 a.m. to a “crunching sound” with his head inside the mouth of the bear, which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag as he slept outside at Glacier View Ranch 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Denver, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said. The teen punched and hit it and other staffers who were sleeping nearby yelled and swatted at the bear, which eventually left, she said.

The staffer, identified only as Dylan, was treated briefly at a hospital and released.

The teen told KMGH-TV that the bear dragged him ten to 12 feet before he was able to free himself.

“The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in,” said the teen, who teaches wilderness survival at the camp owned by the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh Day Adventists.

Dylan and the other staffers were near teepees where 12- and 13-year-old campers were sleeping. None of them were hurt.

Black bears aren’t usually aggressive but have attacked several people in the West in recent weeks.

A woman and her dogs were attacked on Tuesday after they apparently surprised an adult bear and her cub in a huckleberry patch in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.

Last month, black bears killed two people in Alaska in separate attacks.

Sixteen-year-old Patrick “Jack” Cooper of Anchorage was killed after he got lost and veered off a trail during a mountain race south of Anchorage. Mine contract worker Erin Johnson of Anchorage died and her co-worker was injured in a mauling about 275 miles northeast of Anchorage.

Black bears will defend their young and have been known to paw and bite tents with food inside. After the Colorado attack wildlife officers did not find any food that would have attracted the bear so they have set bear traps in the area and plan to continue a search for the bear with scent dogs on Monday.

The bear’s behavior was so atypical that any bear found in the traps in the next few days will likely be euthanized and officials will test later to see if it was the same bear involved in the attack using DNA evidence, Churchill said.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

    A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:57:54 GMT
    Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed  in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...
    Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed  in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...

  • One Dead, And Several Injured In Shooting At Gender Reveal Party

    One Dead, And Several Injured In Shooting At Gender Reveal Party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-09 17:44:03 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg. 

    HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg. 

  • Sissonville Road back open after critical accident

    Sissonville Road back open after critical accident

    Monday, July 10 2017 6:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 10:53:10 GMT

    Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.

    Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.