Teenager wins lottery twice in a week

Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men's bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl's father was looking for her, and inte...

Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children's phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hott...