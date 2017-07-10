Two inmates escape from northern Kentucky prison - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two inmates escape from northern Kentucky prison

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison in Lexington.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections tells local media that 40-year-old Jason Lindbloom and 36-year-old Jason Prater escaped Sunday evening from the Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Lindbloom was serving an 18-year sentence for multiple trafficking charges out of several counties.

Prater was serving a 25-year sentence for trafficking, burglary, tampering with physical evidence, possession and promoting contraband charges out of Campbell and Kenton counties.

Lindbloom is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Prater is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Police: Man used stun gun on 3 toddlers

    Police: Man used stun gun on 3 toddlers

    Monday, July 10 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-10 14:38:14 GMT

    A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.

    A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.

  • Two inmates escape from northern Kentucky prison

    Two inmates escape from northern Kentucky prison

    Monday, July 10 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-07-10 14:08:50 GMT

    Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.

    Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.

  • Ohio 18-year-old charged with raping 4 children

    Ohio 18-year-old charged with raping 4 children

    Monday, July 10 2017 4:21 AM EDT2017-07-10 08:21:57 GMT
    WBKNWBKN

    The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.

    The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

    A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:57:54 GMT
    Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed  in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...
    Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed  in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...

  • Sissonville Road back open after critical accident

    Sissonville Road back open after critical accident

    Monday, July 10 2017 6:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 10:53:10 GMT

    Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.

    Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.

  • Overdose leads police to find child living in shocking conditions

    Overdose leads police to find child living in shocking conditions

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-07-10 11:16:08 GMT
    WKBNWKBN

    Children services is still investigating to determine the future for the child.

    Children services is still investigating to determine the future for the child.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.