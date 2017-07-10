Morrisey announces US Senate run - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Morrisey announces US Senate run

HARPERS FERRY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.

He also released released a video announcing his candidacy.

Morrisey gas scheduled a political event Monday at 5:00 PM at the Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry.

Morrisey, re-elected to a second term last year, is also chairman of the national organization of Republican attorneys general.

The group's Mountaineers Are Always Free PAC bought almost $6.8 million in ads promoting Morrisey for a second term and attacking his opponent, outspending either one.

The Republican Attorney Generals Association and Morrisey have been involved in challenges to federal regulations under the Obama administration.

West Virginia's Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins, re-elected to a second term last year, is also running against Manchin, the former governor elected to the Senate in 2010.

