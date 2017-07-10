House Receives Heavy Damage in Jackson County Fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House Receives Heavy Damage in Jackson County Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Ripley Fire and Rescue Ripley Fire and Rescue

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house received heavy damage after a fire early Monday morning in Jackson County.

The fire was reported on Shinn Lane in the Fairplain area just after midnight.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but significant damage occurred as a result of it.

Jackson County EMS, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Ripley Police, Ripley Fire, and Silverton Fire all responded to the scene.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Authorities: Couple killed in Ohio plane crash

    Authorities: Couple killed in Ohio plane crash

    Authorities have identified a couple who died when a small plane crash crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.

    Authorities have identified a couple who died when a small plane crash crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.

  • House Receives Heavy Damage in Jackson County Fire

    House Receives Heavy Damage in Jackson County Fire

    Monday, July 10 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-07-10 17:52:12 GMT
    Ripley Fire and RescueRipley Fire and Rescue
    JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house received heavy damage after a fire early Monday morning in Jackson County. The fire was reported on Shinn Lane in the Fairplain area just after midnight. No injuries were reported in the blaze, but significant damage occurred as a result of it. Jackson County EMS, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Ripley Police, Ripley Fire, and Silverton Fire all responded to the scene.
    JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house received heavy damage after a fire early Monday morning in Jackson County. The fire was reported on Shinn Lane in the Fairplain area just after midnight. No injuries were reported in the blaze, but significant damage occurred as a result of it. Jackson County EMS, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Ripley Police, Ripley Fire, and Silverton Fire all responded to the scene.

  • 15-year-old boy drowns in Ohio River in Kentucky

    15-year-old boy drowns in Ohio River in Kentucky

    The body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled from the Ohio River in Kentucky on Saturday evening.

    The body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled from the Ohio River in Kentucky on Saturday evening.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.