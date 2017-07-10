2 Arrested from Michigan on Drug-Related Charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two suspects from Michigan have been arrested on drug-related charges in Wayne County.

According to a press release, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two suspects made just after midnight Sunday in the Westmoreland area of Spring Valley.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit had been investigating two men from Pontiac Michigan and after a traffic stop; Demetrius Dixon and Jawaan Stovall were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine, Possession with intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Conspiracy.

Dixon and Stovall had approximately 3 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, scales and cash in their possession at the time of the traffic stop.

Both men were taken to the Western Regional Jail to await hearing.

Sheriff Thompson says that he expects more arrests stemming from this ongoing investigation. He also states that these are the first felony arrests made after the new Legislative Laws took effect on July 1.