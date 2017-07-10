2 Arrested from Michigan on Drug-Related Charges - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Arrested from Michigan on Drug-Related Charges

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Wayne County Sheriff's Department Wayne County Sheriff's Department
Demetrius Dixon, Wayne County Sheriff Demetrius Dixon, Wayne County Sheriff
Jawaan Stover, Wayne County Sheriff's Department Jawaan Stover, Wayne County Sheriff's Department

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two suspects from Michigan have been arrested on drug-related charges in Wayne County.

According to a press release, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two suspects made just after midnight Sunday in the Westmoreland area of Spring Valley.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit had been investigating two men from Pontiac Michigan and after a traffic stop; Demetrius Dixon and Jawaan Stovall were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine, Possession with intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Conspiracy.

Dixon and Stovall had approximately 3 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, scales and cash in their possession at the time of the traffic stop.

Both men were taken to the Western Regional Jail to await hearing.

Sheriff Thompson says that he expects more arrests stemming from this ongoing investigation. He also states that these are the first felony arrests made after the new Legislative Laws took effect on July 1.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • 2 Arrested from Michigan on Drug-Related Charges

    2 Arrested from Michigan on Drug-Related Charges

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:05:31 GMT
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two suspects from Michigan have been arrested on drug-related charges in Wayne County. According to a press release, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two suspects made just after midnight Sunday in the Westmoreland area of Spring Valley. The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit had been investigating two men from Pontiac Michigan and after a traffic stop; Demetrius Dixon and Jawaan Stovall were arrested and charged with Po...
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two suspects from Michigan have been arrested on drug-related charges in Wayne County. According to a press release, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two suspects made just after midnight Sunday in the Westmoreland area of Spring Valley. The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit had been investigating two men from Pontiac Michigan and after a traffic stop; Demetrius Dixon and Jawaan Stovall were arrested and charged with Po...

  • Authorities: Toddler Killed For Drinking Milk From Jug

    Authorities: Toddler Killed For Drinking Milk From Jug

    Monday, July 10 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:41:09 GMT

     Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.

     Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.

  • Police: Man used stun gun on 3 toddlers

    Police: Man used stun gun on 3 toddlers

    Monday, July 10 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-10 14:38:14 GMT

    A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.

    A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.