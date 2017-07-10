175 New Jobs Coming to Barboursville - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

175 New Jobs Coming to Barboursville

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - DICK’S Sporting Goods, has announced it is now hiring for a DICK’S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream store opening soon in Barboursville.
 
DICK’S and Field & Stream are looking for applicants, passionate about sports or the outdoors, to join the team at the new Huntington Mall location (1 Mall Road, Unit 500). The retailers expect to hire a total of approximately 125 full-time and part-time associate positions for this new location, as well as up to 50 temporary positions.
 
The new store, which will house a DICK’S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream specialty store under the same roof, is expected to open in September of 2017 and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear and the latest gear for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting and fishing.

The location will also include a new and improved footwear section designed to offer a broad selection of sports performance and casual footwear.
 
Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire our customers. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands.
 
To celebrate the new store in Barboursville, DICK’S will host a three-day weekend of Grand Opening festivities with a variety of giveaways and special appearances in-store.

Additional details on the Grand Opening activities will be available in the coming weeks.

