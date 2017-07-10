FBI, Law Enforcement Finish Search Property in Samantha Burns Case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) -

UPDATE (7/11/17 3:00 PM):

According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property no bodies were found.

ORIGINAL:

The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon.

The search comes after a recent social media post by a local man named Jimmy Hysell, who claimed the existence of remains on property he claims is owned by his wife. Police have not confirmed Hysell's claims.

At this time, authorities did not confirm what exactly they are searching for at the site nor if anything specifically was found.

Samantha Burns was 19 when she went missing in November 2002.

Two men, Chadrick Fulks and Brandon Basham admitted to and were convicted of the murder of Burns. Fulks even was allowed to leave death row with authorities to show them the alleged murder site but the body was never found.

Stay with 13 News for further developments. :